This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 23 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Businessman claims intimidation over alleged debt by operatives of Martin 'The Viper' Foley

John Kieran Brennan secured an interim injunction in the High Court.

By Aodhan O Faolain Monday 22 Jun 2020, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 8,113 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5129857
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A BUSINESSMAN HAS claimed before the High Court that a former developer is using the firm of criminal Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley to try to collect a disputed debt from him of more than €100,000

Mr John Kieran Brennan, of Clonmulen, Bunclody, Co Carlow claims that Patrick Fitzpatrick, a former developer of Dargle Lodge, Cookstown Road Enniskerry in Co Wicklow has hired a debt collection firm operated by Foley, the 68-year-old who has dozens of criminal convictions.

Mr Fitzpatrick, the court heard, has alleged that he is owed money by Mr Brennan.

Lawyers for Mr Brennan, who says he does not owe a debt to the defendant, secured a temporary injunction after several persons he claims work for Foley’s firm arrived at his home last week.

Mr Brennan says the men threatened both him and his family, demanded that he pay Mr Fitzpatrick, and said they will return later this week to the get the money.

The interim injunction prevents the defendant or any of his servants or agents from intimidating, threatening, watching or besetting Mr Brennan and his family.

The temporary injunction was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Mr Justice Michael Twomey earlier evening. The judge made the matter returnable to later this week.

Seeking the injunction Rory Kennedy Bl for Mr Brennan said his client denies that any debt is owed to the defendant.

Counsel said that the defendant purchased 400,000 shares for €100,000 in a company called Moralltach Global Plc, of which Mr Brennan is a director.

Counsel said the defendant still retains the shares, and has not brought any court action against Mr Brennan in respect of the alleged debt.

Mr Brennan claims that he and the other directors of the firm have received threatening phone calls from the defendant over the alleged debt.

Mr Brennan said that as part of the campaign against him the defendant, which has upset and left his family in a state of distressed.

He said that the defendant has engaged the services of Martin Foley, aka the Viper, and Viper Debt Recovery and Repossession Services.

Last week a van, containing eight men, bearing the name Viper Debt Recovery & Repossession Services went to Bunclody looking for Mr Brennan, counsel said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The men spoke to security guards at a building in the town, which Mr Brennan uses occasionally.

The men told the guards they would be sorry if they interfered in this business, the court heard.

The gardai were called and the men travelled to Mr Brennan’s home, which is located a mile outside Bunclody.

At Mr Brennan’s home, counsel said, the men demanded payment of the monies allegedly owed to Mr Fitzpatrick, refused to leave unless they got their money, threatened Mr Brennan, and upset his family, counsel said.

Counsel said that the men said they would be back, and said they would return on Tuesday 23 June.

As a result Mr Brennan has made a statement to the gardai and instructed solicitors to seeks orders against the defendant.

Mr Brennan is particularly concerned about Mr Foley’s involvement given his long standing involvement in criminality, the court was told. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie