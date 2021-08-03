#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Debunked: Photo shows World Cup celebrations, not an anti-vaccine pass protest in Paris

Social media posts have falsely described a photo from France in 2018 as a recent anti-restrictions protest.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 3:25 PM
1 hour ago 5,472 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5500598

For Covid factchecks

A WIDELY SHARED photo of Paris, France has been falsely described as showing hundreds of thousands of people at a protest against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccines.

The image of a woman holding a French flag behind her overlooking the Champs-Elysées has been reshared hundreds of times and framed as a massive demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that should be replicated in Ireland, and elsewhere. 

The photo is actually from when France won the World Cup in 2018 and shows people celebrating the team’s victory.

The mislabelled photo appeared on Twitter and Telegram on 18 July with the caption that read: “People are waking up against vaccine tyranny and new world order!”. 

The same image was uploaded to an Irish Facebook page the following day making a similar claim: “Wow a magnificent turn out for France by a people against further draconian restrictions, medical apartheid and discriminative measures.”

There have been recent well-attended protests in France against the government’s plan to massively extend a “health pass” system that will require people to produce evidence of vaccination or a negative test when they visit public venues such as restaurants, bars or shopping centres.

virus-outbreak-france-anti-vaccine-protests Anti-vaccine protesters march during a rally in Paris, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Source: Michel Euler/PA

However, the photo in question shows celebrations in Paris after France won the 2018 World Cup against Croatia. The photo was taken from the top of the Arc de Triomphe by AFP photographer Ludovic Marin

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

2018-fifa-world-cup-france-wins-final-france-vs-croatia-supporters-paris-am Alternative view: People celebrate on the Champs Elysees avenue after the final of the 2018 World Cup - 15 July 2018 Source: Marechal Aurore/ABACA

This type of misinformation about protests has appeared on social media in Ireland and abroad throughout the pandemic.

Last December, photos of the 2018 World Cup celebrations were also used to imply there had been a large-scale protest in Paris against restrictions in what they described as “France standing up” and a “full out war”.

Earlier this year, a photo of Bucharest, Romania was falsely described as showing hundreds of thousands of people at a protest against Covid-19 restrictions. The photo actually shows a 2017 protest in Bucharest against a loosening of anti-corruption rules. 

********

There is a lot of false news and scaremongering being spread in Ireland at the moment about coronavirus. Here are some practical ways for you to assess whether the messages that you’re seeing – especially on WhatsApp – are true or not. 

STOP, THINK AND CHECK 

Look at where it’s coming from. Is it someone you know? Do they have a source for the information (e.g. the HSE website) or are they just saying that the information comes from someone they know? A lot of the false news being spread right now is from people claiming that messages from ‘a friend’ of theirs. Have a look yourself – do a quick Google search and see if the information is being reported elsewhere. 

Secondly, get the whole story, not just a headline. A lot of these messages have got vague information (“all the doctors at this hospital are panicking”) and don’t mention specific details. This is often – but not always a sign – that it may not be accurate. 

Finally, see how you feel after reading it. A lot of these false messages are designed to make people feel panicked. They’re deliberately manipulating your feelings to make you more likely to share it. If you feel panicked after reading something, check it out and see if it really is true.

TheJournal.ie’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here

Have you gotten a message on WhatsApp or Facebook or Twitter about coronavirus that you’re not sure about and want us to check it out? Message or mail us and we’ll look into debunking it. WhatsApp: 085 221 4696 or Email: answers@thejournal.ie

 

 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie