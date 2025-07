FAKE IMAGES AND explanations have already spread in the wake of a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) article that says Donald Trump sent a raunchy 50th birthday letter to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump has said he will sue the WSJ and media giant owner Newscorp over their reporting of a letter allegedly signed by him and filled with cryptic and sexual references.

The letter — found in a leather-bound book — was compiled by Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2003.

According the WSJ, Trump’s letter is framed by the outline of a naked woman hand-drawn in heavy marker. “A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair,” the WSJ reported.

The note, written as a scripted dialogue, reads:

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything

“Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

“Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

“Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

“Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

“Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

“Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

“Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking.

Ahead of his election, Trump said he would have “no problem” releasing files related to the case. That position has been rolled back in recent weeks, with the President saying the files were a hoax written by previous Democrat administrations.

Misinformation

Images that do fit the description of the letter given in the WSJ have spread online, in one case said to be “an artist’s recreation”. Others appear to be purposely sloppy, often posted alongside claims that the WSJ’s reporting cannot be trusted.

Misinformation has also been spread on the subject by Trump himself. Speaking to the WSJ, Trump defended himself, saying that the picture was a fake and “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.”

He would later reiterate this claim on Truth Social, writing “The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.”

This is false. Trump has been auctioning off multiple sketches for decades.

“Each year I donate an autographed doodle to the Doodle for Hunger auction at Tavern on the Green,” Trump wrote in his 2008 book Trump: Never Give Up.

“It takes me a few minutes to draw something, in my case, it’s usually a building or a cityscape of skyscrapers, and then sign my name, but it raises thousands of dollars to help the hungry in New York through the Capuchin Food Pantries Ministry.”

He concludes: “Art may not be my strong point, but the end result is help for people who need it.

One such sketch, of a city skyline, was signed by Trump in 2004 and described by him as being made in 2003, the same year Maxwell compiled the book of letters.

A 2003 sketch by Trump, featured on Sothebys.com

Another sketch, featuring a crude drawing of a bridge along with Trump’s signature, was sold with a description that it was drawn “circa 2006”, the same year that the Epstein was first arrested for sexual abuse.

Trump’s “original artwork”, in the form of a sketch of a “money tree”, has been auctioned off as recently as 2020.

