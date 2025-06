HOUSING MINISTER JAMES Browne is to bring a memo to Cabinet today for priority redrafting of the Bill regarding remediation for homes affected by defective building blocks.

Several thousands homes, many in Donegal but also in counties Mayo, Clare, Limerick, and Sligo, among others, have been affected by the crisis.

In 2022, a Bill to provide remediation was enacted. The amendment today is designed to improve the efficiency and fairness of the current scheme.

The housing minister met with a number of groups in Letterkenny recently and visited some impacted properties, saying he “wanted to act rapidly as a result of the meetings with families and advocacy groups”.

Near the end of last year the government approved the increase of the grant available to homeowners whose properties were affected by defective building blocks from €420,000 to €460,000. The per square metre rates used in the scheme to calculate the grant available were also increased in that time.

Browne’s proposed amendments today would provide “fairness” to impacted homeowners by allowing homeowners who faced higher construction costs before the amount was increased to avail of the increase.

Similarly, the increase in the per square metre rates is now proposed to apply retrospectively to homeowners affected by higher construction costs.

It is proposed that the increase in the scheme cap and rates would apply to all applicants that had incurred eligible costs since 29 March 2024.

It would also allow for the side by side construction of a new property while the affected property is retained in “very limited circumstances for specific vulnerable homeowner families”, bypassing strict legislative constraints in place.

The period to complete works will be extended from 65 weeks to 130 weeks.