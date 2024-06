THE DEFENCE FORCES’ bomb disposal unit is currently at a scene in north Dublin, with road closures in place.

A cordon is in place at the scene in the Fairview Strand area of Dublin 3, with gardaí also in attendance.

Road closures have also been put in place between Fairview Strand and Richmond Road, as well as between Fairview Strand and Philipsburgh Avenue.

The closures have led to some traffic disruption in the area.

The situation is ongoing, with a garda spokesperson saying they have no further information at this time.