This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Don't have too much fun without us': Christmas messages from Irish soldiers working abroad

Members of the Defence Forces have submitted their Christmas messages to loved ones.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 9:40 PM
5 minutes ago 240 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4941572
Members of the Defence Forces in Mali.
Image: The Defence Forces
Members of the Defence Forces in Mali.
Members of the Defence Forces in Mali.
Image: The Defence Forces

MANY IRISH DEFENCE Forces members will be spending Christmas abroad this year, serving in different countries around the world.  

A number of the members have sent on messages to family, friends and other loved ones they won’t be able to see until after the festive season. 

This year, the Defence Forces served overseas with the United Nations, NATO PfP (Partnership for Peave), European Union and OSCE Peace Support and Security Operations across 13 countries. 

There are 595 members of the Defence Forces serving abroad at the moment. 

49228571822_a76021eb09_o (1) Elaine Anthony - Lebanon.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone at home. Don’t have too much fun without us!

49228501237_53621aff17_o Gerry Condron from Co Waterford - Lebanon.

Happy Christmas to all my family and friends and my fiancé Nicola. Sorry I cant be with you all this Christmas. Miss you all! Looking forward to seeing you in a few weeks.

49228272271_1cbbff15c4_o Cillian Bonnar, Co Waterford - in Lebanon.

This is my first Christmas away from home serving in Lebanon with Defence Forces Ireland and the United Nations. Happy Christmas to everyone at home especially to Colm, Mairead, Saoirse and Aishling. 

49227738658_62ca66806e_o (1) Kevin Griffin, Co Carlow - in Lebanon.

To Mam, Dad, Michael, Marion, Emily, David, Sean, Melanie and all my family and friends at home. Sorry I can’t be there this Christmas, I hope you all have a great Christmas and I will see you all in the New Year!

49232807743_6334670e5e_o Conor Bolger, Co Kilkenny - in Lebanon.

After my patrols are finished, I will be opening my care package from home and watching Home Alone. I just want to say hello to Amy, Indie, Laura and all my family and to wish you all a very Happy Christmas.

49237566397_f0d95196b9_o Cathal [surname not given] - in the Congo.

To all my friends and family especially my sons Cian and Oisín who will be especially embarrassed by this picture! I hope you all have a great Christmas and I look forward to seeing you all soon. Best wishes, Cathal.  

49228230146_41ba31ec5d_o Shane Dunning, Athlone - in Lebanon.

I would like to say Merry Christmas to everyone back home including everyone at my football club Moore UTD. I can’t wait to see you all when I am back!

All images have been provided by the Defence Forces 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie