'Don't have too much fun without us': Christmas messages from Irish soldiers working abroad

MANY IRISH DEFENCE Forces members will be spending Christmas abroad this year, serving in different countries around the world.

A number of the members have sent on messages to family, friends and other loved ones they won’t be able to see until after the festive season.

This year, the Defence Forces served overseas with the United Nations, NATO PfP (Partnership for Peave), European Union and OSCE Peace Support and Security Operations across 13 countries.

There are 595 members of the Defence Forces serving abroad at the moment.

Elaine Anthony - Lebanon.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone at home. Don’t have too much fun without us!

Gerry Condron from Co Waterford - Lebanon.

Happy Christmas to all my family and friends and my fiancé Nicola. Sorry I cant be with you all this Christmas. Miss you all! Looking forward to seeing you in a few weeks.

Cillian Bonnar, Co Waterford - in Lebanon.

This is my first Christmas away from home serving in Lebanon with Defence Forces Ireland and the United Nations. Happy Christmas to everyone at home especially to Colm, Mairead, Saoirse and Aishling.

Kevin Griffin, Co Carlow - in Lebanon.

To Mam, Dad, Michael, Marion, Emily, David, Sean, Melanie and all my family and friends at home. Sorry I can’t be there this Christmas, I hope you all have a great Christmas and I will see you all in the New Year!

Conor Bolger, Co Kilkenny - in Lebanon.

After my patrols are finished, I will be opening my care package from home and watching Home Alone. I just want to say hello to Amy, Indie, Laura and all my family and to wish you all a very Happy Christmas.

Cathal [surname not given] - in the Congo.

To all my friends and family especially my sons Cian and Oisín who will be especially embarrassed by this picture! I hope you all have a great Christmas and I look forward to seeing you all soon. Best wishes, Cathal.

Shane Dunning, Athlone - in Lebanon.

I would like to say Merry Christmas to everyone back home including everyone at my football club Moore UTD. I can’t wait to see you all when I am back!

All images have been provided by the Defence Forces.