TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said members of the Defence Forces who have been accused of serious crimes should not be allowed to continue to serve while they await trial.

He said the Government will possibly have to look at new legislation to allow for this.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels this afternoon, Harris said a zero tolerance approach to domestic, gender and sexual violence is needed in the Defence Forces and across wider society.

Earlier this week, in response to the Cathal Crotty case, the Taoiseach ordered an audit of the Defence Forces to establish how many members have criminal convictions.

Crotty, a member of the Defence Forces, was handed a three-year suspended sentence after viciously and randomly attacking a woman in Limerick.

Natasha O’Brien, the victim, subsequently waived her right to anonymity and has since led a campaign calling for an overhaul of the justice system.

As first reported by The Journal last week, the Defence Forces begun the process of dismissing Crotty following the sentencing.

The Taoiseach said he wants to establish if there are people in the Defence Forces who have a criminal conviction and if there are people who have a criminal conviction related to domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

He also wants to know if there are members of the Defence Forces who may not not yet have a conviction, but have been accused of such crime.

He said today he understands the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin now has received some of this information and it is in the process of being analysed.

“I’ll await the full report in detail from the Tánaiste, who is due to meet with the Chief of Staff [of the Defence Forces], but I do remain this afternoon very concerned,” Harris said.

New laws

The Taoiseach said it is his view that there is no place in the Defence Forces for people who have convictions, particularly convictions in relation to domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

He said the Government must now look at changing legislation to enable the Defence Forces to suspend members who have allegations made against them.

“There’s serious consideration we need to give, and I accept this may require a change on our end too, in relation to if there is serious allegations made against somebody, what happens to them in the period of time before that allegation goes to court?

How can they possibly be allowed to continue to serve?

And is there a need to change regulations in that space? There may be,” the Taoiseach said.

“Anonymous briefings”

The Taoiseach also railed against “anonymous briefings” being given to media in relation to issues in the Defence Forces and said “enough of them”.

Although he did not specifically say what he was referring to, he mentioned a report in the Irish Times today. This appeared to be a reference to an article about how Defence Force bosses hope to expel Cathal Crotty by early next week.

“Remember, it’s only about a year, since a judge-led independent review into our Defence Forces uncovered really horrific situations, horrific situations. The Chief of Staff referred to the findings as stark.

“We then had a situation where the Government decided to establish a tribunal of investigation. So let me just be clear the last thing we need and the last thing I’ll tolerate is anonymous briefings in relation to the Defence Forces. I am the Taoiseach of this country. And zero tolerance is not a political slogan,” he said.

“Zero tolerance is the cultural change that must become embedded in every part of Irish society, including the Defence Forces. Anonymously brief away if you wish, but I will speak up and speak out for the women of this country who have felt failed, badly failed over a significant period of time,” he added.