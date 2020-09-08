Defiant Boris 'won't back down': UK front pages react to Brexit latest

THE GROWING LIKELIHOOD of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson abandoning the Brexit agreement features prominently across the UK front pages this morning.

Talks between the UK and the EU are set for a collision course over new Brexit legislation which has dismayed senior EU figures who are concerned it could override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement.

In a move that could risk collapsing talks, Downing Street said new Brexit legislation is necessary to protect the Northern Ireland peace process if Britain is unable to secure a free trade deal with the EU.

The Guardian says diplomatic cables have revealed EU scepticism about Boris Johnson’s intentions in Brexit talks.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 8 September 2020: Brussels’ collapsing trust in PM revealed in leaked EU documents pic.twitter.com/4EBmjIYxTq — The Guardian (@guardian) September 7, 2020

The Daily Telegraph appears to fan those flames with a story saying the Prime Minister will tell the EU the Brexit deal “never made sense”, a theme echoed by the Daily Express quoting the PM saying he “will not back down”.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Brexit deal never made sense, PM to tell EU”#TomorrowsPapersToday



Read more: https://t.co/tjRohk5Cj5 pic.twitter.com/c122VvaTmX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 7, 2020

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will warn Johnson “not to backtrack” on the Brexit divorce deal, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 8 September https://t.co/cUVPNTxYS9 pic.twitter.com/HBtdyvSVps — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the i says the Brexit talks are on the brink of collapse, with Mr Johnson warning there will be “no compromise”.

Tuesday's front page: Brexit deal on the brink as PM warns: no compromises#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b0fwyHfTtf — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 7, 2020

Finally, the Independent says Johnson has been warned he risks inflicting “huge damage” on Britain’s national interests and its standing on the world stage if he goes back on what the Government has agreed upon.