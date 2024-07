BUSINESSMAN DENIS O’BRIEN is suing Meta, the owners of social media platform Facebook, in a case before the High Court.

A plenary summons was filed for the case in the High Court after it was lodged yesterday by Meagher Solicitors, representing O’Brien, a former telecoms and media mogul.

Advertisement

It is not yet known why O’Brien, the founder of telecoms company Digicel, is taking legal action against Meta.

A spokesperson for Meta said the company does not comment on ongoing legal matters.

Meagher Solicitors and a spokesperson for O’Brien have both been contacted for comment.

The former owner of Communicorp, which owned a large number of radio stations across Ireland and other countries, previously accused Facebook and other technology companies of being “greedy fucks” for allegedly using African countries as tax havens.