GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Trump layoffs

A US judge has temporarily blocked several federal agencies from proceeding with the mass layoffs of government workers ordered by US President Donald Trump in February.

US District Court Judge Susan Illston of California ordered a two-week pause yesterday, writing that the Trump administration’s moves to slash the federal workforce likely required approval from Congress.

“The Court holds the President likely must request Congressional cooperation to order the changes he seeks, and thus issues a temporary restraining order to pause large-scale reductions in force in the meantime,” Illston wrote in the order.

2. MAGA reaction to new Pope

“Woke Marxist Pope” is how Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist who was reported to have advised US president Donald Trump on national security decisions, reacted to the election of Pope Leo XIV.

“He is anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, pro-open Borders, and a total Marxist like Pope Francis,” she added.

We’ve looked at the reaction from conservative Catholics online in the 24 hours after the former cardinal appeared on the balcony and taken a trip around St Peter’s Square to assess the mood of Americans in real life.

3. Eurovision

Ireland’s Eurovision entry Emmy has said that she hopes Eurovision can be “a place where everyone can feel safe and happy” amid mounting calls for Israel to be expelled from the competition amid its prolonged blockade in Gaza.

The 24-year-old Norwegian singer is preparing to take part in the contest this week as Ireland’s Eurovision entry with her song Laika Party, which is about a dog that was sent into space by the Russians with no hope of return.

4. Israeli bonds

Pressure has been mounting on the government to introduce legislation that would effectively stop Ireland facilitating the sale of Israeli bonds across the EU.

Advertisement

What is an Israeli bond? Here’s an explainer to break it down.

5. India and Pakistan

India has targeted Pakistani military bases after Pakistan fired several high-speed missiles at multiple Indian air bases in the country’s Punjab state – but said it is committed to non-escalation if Pakistan reciprocates.

The attack marks the latest escalation in a conflict triggered by a massacre last month that India blames on Pakistan.

Pakistan earlier said it had intercepted most missiles targeting three air bases, and that retaliatory strikes on India were under way.

6. Joe Duffy

Veteran RTÉ Radio broadcaster Joe Duffy has told Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty “everyone has a story” and that he will miss his job on the radio “so badly”, in an appearance that follows his announcement yesterday that he would be retiring.

Duffy jogged onto the set of the Late Late Show to embrace Kielty as the audience gave him a warm round of applause.

7. Bovine TB

Key farming organisations are at odds with the Department of Agriculture on the measures needed to curb the spread of bovine tuberculosis on Irish farms (TB), after a ten hour emergency meeting on Thursday.

The Department presented 30 proposed measures to tackle the current levels of the disease, which the Irish Farming Organisation (IFA) says hit a high last year not seen since the late-90s, with 40,000 productive animals exposed.

8. Louth policing

There is ‘huge unease’ in Louth over a delay in reinstating meetings of gardaí and politicians.

The meetings have been on hiatus for over a year, with no date set yet for them to be revived

9. Darkness Into Light

The annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser took place this morning in support of suicide and self-harm prevention charity Pieta House.

Proceeds from the event support the charity’s services, providing care for individuals and support for their families.