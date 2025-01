AUTISTIC CHILDREN WHO attend pre-school were told they would still have to go to class tomorrow afternoon in the wake of the Red alert weather warning due to a Department of Education error, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The Department of Education told all schools, creches and universities today that they must close tomorrow after status Red wind warnings were issued in every county due to Storm Éowyn.

However, pre-school courses for autistic children were erroneously told that they would not be compensated for the nationwide school closures by the Department of Education.

As a result, parents were told this afternoon that students would be required to attend classes once the Red weather warnings are lifted because service providers could not afford to take the hit by closing for the entire day.

Hope, a private montessori operator which runs 10 Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) classes across five locations in Ireland, informed parents that the closure would have a significant financial impact on their business.

It claimed that it had been informed by the Department of Education that it would be a “misuse of public funds” to provide compensation for the closure, resulting in the loss of up to €10,000.

One mother told The Journal she was “furious and disgusted” with the Department over the situation, as she believed it was placing her son in danger. The montessori directed parents to contact the Department to bring attention to the matter.

A spokesperson has confirmed to The Journal that incorrect information was provided to home school tuition group providers who provide support to autistic pre-school children.

“The Department has now contacted all the providers to clarify the situation. As in all cases of closures due to a red weather warning, there will be no impact on pay,” the spokesperson added.

Hope has since informed parents that children in ASD classes will no longer be required to attend classes.

All schools, creches and universities will be closed tomorrow due to the threat of a multi-hazard weather event and Met Éireann issuing status Red wind warnings in all counties.

The national emergency coordination group has asked members of the public to stay in place for the majority of the day while the Red warnings are in effect and work from home, if possible.