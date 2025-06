THE DEPARTMENT OF Transport spent almost €600,000 on works to revamp the front entrance and a small plaza at its headquarters on Leeson Lane in Dublin.

Figures obtained by The Journal show the works went €39,000 over their initial estimate, despite a 30% contingency of almost €105,000 being included in a proposed cost breakdown in 2021.

Internal documents released under the Freedom of Information Act show that the upgrade was requested following a security review in 2020, as well as a desire to revamp the entrance for the first time in more than 20 years.

The upgrade involved overhauling a roughly 250 square metre plaza in front of the department, the removal of an “unsightly” 20-year-old water feature, as well as the installation of automatic doors, new lights and flagpoles.

The work was initially expected to cost €471,000 when it was proposed in 2021, but estimates grew as design plans were firmed up and the renovation got under way.

A breakdown of the initial outline costs in 2021 shows that €349,000 was budgeted for construction work, €104,940 was budgeted as a 30% contingency allowance, €61,390 was budgeted for VAT at 13.5%, while €30,000 were added for design fees and €3,500 was budgeted for art (based on a 1% value required to be set aside for such projects).

Specific costs included €70,500 for the installation of four lights on the outdoor plaza and €41,600 for landscaping and the installation of new trees.

Officials had initially proposed a contingency of 15%, but by November 2021 suggested the 30% contingency was required due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

When the project was mostly completed in November 2023, an additional €142,295 was added to the cost to carry out additional works, including fixing a leak.

In a response to a Parliamentary Question earlier this year, Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed that the final cost to the department was close to €596,000.

The outdoor plaza at the Department of Transport's headquarters Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

‘Skateboarders and loiterers’

Documents also outlined a number of reason why the work was requested, including a need to “discourage skateboarders and loiterers” and remove an “ugly eyesore” in front of the building.

A briefing written in January 2021 cited a security review that said the front and side doors could not be “immediately locked down in the event that protestors swarmed the entrance”.

It also said that a new arrangement meant that the side door of the department was left open from time to time.

“The delivery of goods to the building often means that side door is jammed open for ease of delivery,” a department official said.

“This is both a security risk and is creating a draughty environment for our services officers, so has become a health and wellbeing issue.”

The author of the briefing also justified the revamp by citing the effects of people drinking take away pints at the department’s plaza as a result of the pandemic.

“They are also using our laneway as an outdoor toilet. The remaining rubbish left behind is also an issue and we have increased our cleaning arrangements to meet this,” they said.

The briefing asked whether fencing could be installed at the perimeter walls to prevent them being used as seating areas, noting: “I’ve seen cement ball installations in Howth to deter car parking, so something like that might work?”

There was also a complaint about “evening visits” from skateboarders using the area to “practice their skills”, adding: “All very well until someone hurts themselves there in some way.”

On foot of this, they requested “options for a less flat/angular appearance to discourage skateboarders and loiterers”.

The briefing also noted that a former water feature at the front of the plaza had “become an ugly eyesore”, and that the flag poles “are very high and poorly lit”.

The work was later approved and completed in 2023.