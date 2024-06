FIVE PEOPLE – A man in his 30s, along with four teenagers – were arrested in Derry last night after an altercation with several PSNI officers. The officers received several injuries, with one requiring hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for Derry PSNI said that the officers were responding to a report of pellet guns being fired at people in a shopping centre.

Three of the officers present suffered injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a number of people. The spokesperson said that one was kicked, another had their hand stamped on, while a third had their arm slammed in a car door.

The four teenagers have been released on bail and are to return for interview at a later date.

The older man remains in custody.

PSNI Derry have said that their enquiries are ongoing