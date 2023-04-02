Advertisement

Ben Brady/INPHO Brendan Rogers and Colm Basquel.
# Champions
Four second-half goals fire Dublin to league final win over Derry
Dessie Farrell’s side won out by seven points.
3.1k
2
2 hours ago
The42 Team Reports from Croke Park

Dublin 4-6

Derry 0-11

FOUR GOALS WAS enough to inflict the damage as Dublin won the Allianz Division 2 football league final in Croke Park.

Derry had lead at the break, 0-6 to 0-4, but after 90 seconds of the second half, Dublin  had the ball in the net with Killian O’Gara rising highest to fist a Brian Fenton delivery. 

Further goals arrived with a Paul Mannion penalty just three minutes after he came on as substitute, a John Small special, and a slightly fortuitous effort from Lorcan O’Dell. 

Derry will await tests on Conor Glass, who left the pitch injured shortly into the second half.

More to follow…

Dublin

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 4. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)

22. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

19. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s), 13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 12. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)

24. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street), 14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Subs

10. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock) for Rock (9)

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge), 7. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)

5. Pádraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil), 6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 7. Ethan Doherty (Glen)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

10. Niall Toner (Lavey), 11. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)

24. Benny Heron (Ballinascreen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 18. Ben McCarron (Steelstown)

Subs

13. Lachlan Murray for McCarron (35)

Written by Declan Bogue and posted on the42.ie

The42 Team
