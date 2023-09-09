Man in PSNI custody for questioning as part of terrorism investigation in Derry

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have taken a 43 year old man into custody for questioning as part of “an ongoing terrorism investigation” in Derry.

“Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches in the Columbcille Court area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“A 43 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken into custody for questioning.”

PSNI Detectives have also been granted an extension by a court to continue questioning two men and a woman who were arrested in Derry on Thursday under the Terrorism Act.

Last night PSNI detectives seized what they believe are improvised explosive devices as well as “a quantity of ammunition and a machine pistol” during an operation in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount in Derry.