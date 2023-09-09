Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 9 September 2023 Dublin: 23°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Northern Ireland
Man in PSNI custody for questioning as part of terrorism investigation in Derry
“Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches in the Columbcille Court area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
541
0
51 minutes ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have taken a 43 year old man into custody for questioning as part of “an ongoing terrorism investigation” in Derry. 

“Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches in the Columbcille Court area,” a PSNI spokesperson said. 

“A 43 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken into custody for questioning.”

PSNI Detectives have also been granted an extension by a court to continue questioning two men and a woman who were arrested in Derry on Thursday under the Terrorism Act.

Last night PSNI detectives seized what they believe are improvised explosive devices as well as “a quantity of ammunition and a machine pistol” during an operation in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount in Derry.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags