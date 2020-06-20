This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
President to hold memorial service for Detective Garda Colm Horkan as funeral takes place tomorrow

Detective Garda Colm Horkan (49) was shot dead on Wednesday night in the town of Castlerea.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 7:41 PM
The hearse with the body of Detective Garda Colm Horkan arriving in Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins will hold a memorial service for Detective Garda Colm Horkan to coincide with a state funeral in his hometown tomorrow.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan (49) was shot dead on Wednesday night in the town of Castlerea in Co Roscommon.

The gardaí are making arrangements to ensure the officer is afforded formal state honours within the current coronavirus limitations on the size of public gatherings.

As part of the plans, Garda colleagues across the country will observe one minute’s silence at 12 noon as the service get under way at St James’ church in Horkan’s home town of Charlestown, Co Mayo.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will represent the government at the funeral. 

Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will meet the family at their home, walk with them to the church and attend the Mass. 

Today, it was announced that President Higgins will lead a memorial service on the grounds of his residence at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at the Aras tomorrow as a mark of respect and the President will observe one minute’s silence at the Peace Bell in the grounds.

Sergeant Sinead Riley, Sergeant-in-Charge at Aras an Uachtarain, will ring the Peace Bell at the start and end of the memorial ceremony.

Stephen Silver (43) from Aughaward, Foxford in Co Mayo was remanded in custody last night charged with the garda’s murder.

Also yesterday, hundreds of people gathered in Mayo and Roscommon to pay their respects to Horkan.

There were emotional scenes in Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon as the hearse carrying the remains of Horkan made its way through the town towards his home in Charlestown.

The cortege was flanked by gardaí on motorcycles, while people lined the streets where Horkan had worked for several years.

Floral tributes were left outside Ballaghaderreen garda station.

There were similar scenes late on Friday night in Charlestown as hundreds of people lines the streets as the hearse passed by.

With reporting by Christina Finn

