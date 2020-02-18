This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Direct provision centre to accommodate up to 168 asylum seekers in Offaly from early March

The premises was offered to the Department via the recent public procurement competition for the Midlands region.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 10:19 PM
22 minutes ago 2,573 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5012710
Image: Google maps
Image: Google maps

A DIRECT PROVISION centre is due to open at the Marian Hostel in Tullamore, Co Offaly early next month and will accommodate 168 people, the Department of Justice has confirmed. 

The premise was offered to the Department via the recent public procurement competition for the Midlands region. 

In a statement this evening, the Department said the centre will provide independent living facilities to residents in line with the new standards for direct provision. 

“We want to provide the local community with as much information as possible,” it said. 

“A meeting has been arranged between Department officials and local representatives from the Tullamore municipal district in the coming days to discuss what supports will be in place to facilitate the new accommodation centre and its residents.”

The former hostel will provide residents with cooking facilities and an onsite food hall where groceries can be purchased, in addition to the weekly cash allowance of €38 for adults and €29.80 for children. 

Bridgestock Care, an existing service provider to asylum seekers in another recently opened centre in Ennis, will manage the operation. 

It will provide accommodation to 168 people and applicants will be moved in on a phased basis. 

