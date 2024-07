THE INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION Accommodation Services (IPAS) have informed residents that had been served with eviction notices that they will be permitted to stay in their accommodation.

In letters sent to residents in Waterford, Cork, and Mayo, told them that they were to remain at their current accommodation centre until further notice.

“IPAS will provide you with an alternative date in due course,” it said. The letter said that at this later date, that families must vacate their current accommodation.

IPAS issued eviction orders for families in a number of counties last month, with move out dates set between 5 and 26 July.

Last Sunday, members of the Community Action Tenants’ Union (CATU) – which represents a number of families in centres in Waterford, Cork, and Galway – held a protest at the Direct Provision Centre in Tramore, Waterford to oppose the evictions. They called on IPAS to engage with them on the issue.

CATU said that IPAS have as of yet failed to engage with them on the issue.

IPAS have been contacted for comment.