'Dismay in Brussels': UK front pages react to Boris Johnson's backstop alternative

AS IRISH AND EU leaders digest British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s self-proclaimed “fair and reasonable” backstop alternatives, newspapers across the water have been giving their reaction.

First up, The Times splashes with a story saying the EU is withholding approval of the UK government’s latest Brexit plan.

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, reports that the DUP has agreed to Johnson’s

Brexit plan and Labour MPs suggest they will help it pass the House of Commons, so long as it gets the backing of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

But the i says the EU is ready to reject Johnson’s plan.

According to The Guardian, Johnson “appears to be fighting a losing battle to avoid Britain staying in the EU beyond October 31”.

Over at The Daily Mirror, the Tory party conference “was all prattle and no policy”.

Yet the Daily Express says Johnson’s speech was “barnstorming”.

Finally, The Financial Times reports the the prime minister’s latest plan faces a “frosty reception in Brussels”.

With reporting from Cónal Thomas