Quiz: How well do you remember these Disney films?

Go on, test yourself.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 7:27 PM
27 minutes ago 6,333 Views 2 Comments
Updated 1 hour ago

DISNEY+ LAUNCHED IN Ireland today and, let’s face it, most of us need a distraction right now.

With this in mind, we’ve compiled a quiz to see how well you remember these Disney films.

Go on, test yourself.

1. Elton John sings the classic Circle of Life in the Lion King (1994). Complete the lyrics: In the circle of life, it's the wheel of fortune...
Disney
It's the band of hope
It's the leap of faith

It's the path unwinding
It's important to wash your wash
2. Who plays Cruella DeVil in the 1996 version of 101 Dalmatians?
Disney
Sharon Stone
Meg Ryan

Glenn Close
Rita Wilson 
3. Which actor did *not* play the genie in an Aladdin film?  
Disney
Robin Williams
Will Smith

Tom Hanks
4. Complete the lyrics from Under the Sea in the Little Mermaid (1989): Even the sturgeon and the ray...
Disney
They get the urge and start to play
They get the dancing underway 

They prefer being under the bay
They stay two metres away 
5. Which actor provides the voice for Elsa in Frozen (2013)? 
Disney
Idina Menzel
Kristen Bell

Adele Dazeem
6. Who voices Alice in the 1951 version of Alice in Wonderland?
Disney
Kathryn Bannatine 
Kathryn Beaumont

Kathryn Brady 
Kathryn Quarantine 
7. Who is this character in Toy Story 2 (1999)?
Disney
Stinky Pete the Sheriff
Stinky Pete the Prospector

Stinky Pete the Outlaw
Stinky Pete who coughed into his elbow 
8. Which other film is Maleficent (2014) based on?
Disney
Sleeping Beauty
Goldilocks

Red Riding Hood
Self-isolation Princess
9. Which character does Angela Lansbury play in Mary Poppins Returns (2019)?
Disney
Umbrella Lady
Candy Floss Lady

Balloon Lady
Jessica Fletcher 
10.  Complete the quote from Annabel (Jodie Foster) in Freaky Friday (1976): I'm not falling for that again...
Disney
The last time I got my hair trimmed they chopped six whole inches off!
The last time I ate there I got food poisoning!

The last time I said that I magically swapped bodies with my mother! 
The last time I felt unwell I didn't follow HSE guidelines, which was wrong! 
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
Share your result:
Shutterstock 
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

