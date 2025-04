TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested by PNSI officers investigating unrest at a dissident republican parade in Derry today.

Petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry were thrown in the course of the event, and organisers have been accused of exploiting children to protect those taking part in the parade.

The event – billed as the ‘Unfinished Revolution’ National Easter Commemoration – was organised by the National Republican Commemoration Committee, which has links to the hardline republican group Saoradh.

“Despite the claim by organisers of today’s Easter Monday parade who said they wanted to hold a dignified commemoration, what we saw was the complete opposite,” local PSNI Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said.

Advertisement

“From the commencement of the parade to when it dispersed, we saw masked individuals, which we believe at this time to be a breach of the Parades Commission determination.”

Roads had to be closed for a time this afternoon as police responded to the unrest.

According to Kearney, young people were”deliberately used in an attempt to distract from and shield the masked individuals as they took cover in a gazebo following the parade in the area of St. Joseph’s Place to change out of their parade clothing”.

“This is child criminal exploitation. It is utterly shameful.”

Following the parade, officers stopped and searched two vehicles and arrested two men in their 30s and 50s.

They’re being questioned this evening under the Terrorism act. A van and a number of other items have been seized, the PSNI said.