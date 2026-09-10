Festivals

Festival-goers warned of high-strength 'MDMA' circulating ahead of District X

The HSE is offering a drug-testing service at the Kildare festival in an effort to reduce harm.
1.32pm, 10 Sep 2026
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THERE HAVE BEEN changes to the MDMA market in Ireland, and the HSE is warning users of dangerous high-strength “copycat” substances.

The warning comes ahead of District X Festival in Palmerstown, Co Kildare.

The HSE says there is continued availability of high-strength pills, increased use of MDMA powders and crystals, as well as the emergence of cathinones being sold as MDMA.

Cathinones are chemically-modified psychoactive stimulants that are more potent and unpredictable than traditional stimulants such as amphetamine.

Their effects can include anxiety, insomnia, paranoia, psychosis, suicidal feelings and difficult comedowns.

Eamon Keenan, the national Clinical Lead for HSE addiction services, said the MDMA market is changing and it’s hard to know what to trust.

“People can no longer rely on a pill’s colour, shape, logo or stamp to know what is in it,” he said.

The HSE said its advice remains the same: it is always safer not to use drugs.

However, for those who choose to use substances, the HSE will offer harm reduction services at District X festival.

Attendees can submit a drug sample at the HSE’s Drugs.ie tent to help identify extra-risky substances in circulation, and support harm reduction for you and your friends.

Workers won’t be able to deem something to be 100% safe, but they can identify if there are certain ingredients they know to be highly-dangerous.

Nicki Killeen, manager of the HSE Emerging Drug Trends division, said festival-goers should talk to their teams for the latest harm reduction advice.

She added: “Festival-goers can play a vital role by submitting samples in our health spaces at the event and helping us build a clearer picture of drug trends.”

During recent HSE testing, high-strength MDMA, copycat pills and powders containing different substances of varying strengths were found. Cathinones, including 3-CMC, were being sold as MDMA.

The HSE is also tracking the reappearance of PMA/PMMA, which is a synthetic amphetamine-type designer drugs, in parts of Europe.

PMA/PMMA has previously been linked to severe toxicity. It acts more slowly than MDMA, so people take more and therefore significantly increase the risk of overdose.

The HSE says it’s working with EU partners to assess the risk in Ireland.

Staying safe

A drug emergency can include a high temperature, headache or migraine, feeling generally unwell, confusion, anxiety or pains in the arms, legs or shins.

The HSE says to avoid mixing drugs. This includes mixing drugs with alcohol or prescription medication. It gave other advice for staying safe when using:

  • Stay with people you trust. Make sure no one is left alone and be a good bystander. Tell festival staff if you think a friend is missing.
  • Keep cool and stay hydrated, but avoid drinking excessive amounts of water. Take breaks from dancing and check in with yourself and others. 
  • Avoid putting powders or crystals into drinks. This can result in taking too much too quickly and lead to a drug emergency.
  • If you choose to use drugs, start low and go very slowly. Take a small amount and allow time to see how you react before taking more.
  • If in doubt, get it checked out. Talk to the HSE harm reduction teams if you are concerned about a drug or a reaction.
  • Don’t delay getting medical help. Medics are there to help, and your wellbeing is the priority.
  • If you have a medical emergency, tell the medics what you have taken. If possible, give them any remaining substance so it can be analysed by the HSE.

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