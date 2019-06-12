This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Divorce Bill has been signed into law, shortening the 4-year separation period

The divorce referendum was passed by an overwhelming majority of 82%.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 11:00 AM
26 minutes ago 2,048 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4678698
Image: Shutterstock/Denis Val
Image: Shutterstock/Denis Val

CHANGES TO DIVORCE rules voted for in the referendum last month have been officially signed into law.

Last May, an overwhelming 82% voted in favour of loosening the criteria for those who are applying for a divorce. 

This is now the 38th Amendment to the Constitution (Dissolution of Marriage) Bill.

Since divorce was legalised in Ireland, couples had to live apart for four of the previous five years before they were eligible. The laws currently proposed by Fine Gael would reduce the timeframe to wait before getting a divorce to two years, rather than four.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan released a statement saying that Ireland feels “a lot more caring and compassionate” after the laws were changed. 

As the Director of Elections for Fine Gael for that referendum, I was pleased the country voted in such large numbers to show empathy and compassion to families going through difficult times.

“Shortening the statutory separation period will reduce the emotional and financial distress experienced by people seeking to divorce.

“As a country we have made a real difference and shown them compassion in a time of difficulty.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie