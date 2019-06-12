The Divorce Bill has been signed into law, shortening the 4-year separation period

CHANGES TO DIVORCE rules voted for in the referendum last month have been officially signed into law.

Last May, an overwhelming 82% voted in favour of loosening the criteria for those who are applying for a divorce.

This is now the 38th Amendment to the Constitution (Dissolution of Marriage) Bill.

Having considered the Thirty-eighth Amendment of the Constitution (Dissolution of Marriage) Bill 2016, the President has signed the Bill and it has accordingly become law. — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) June 11, 2019 Source: President of Ireland /Twitter

Since divorce was legalised in Ireland, couples had to live apart for four of the previous five years before they were eligible. The laws currently proposed by Fine Gael would reduce the timeframe to wait before getting a divorce to two years, rather than four.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan released a statement saying that Ireland feels “a lot more caring and compassionate” after the laws were changed.

As the Director of Elections for Fine Gael for that referendum, I was pleased the country voted in such large numbers to show empathy and compassion to families going through difficult times.

“Shortening the statutory separation period will reduce the emotional and financial distress experienced by people seeking to divorce.

“As a country we have made a real difference and shown them compassion in a time of difficulty.”