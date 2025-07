THE FRAUD AND forgery trial of former hurling star DJ Carey is set to begin today at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Carey denies all charges against him, including 19 counts that he dishonestly induced people to pay him money after he fraudulently claimed to have cancer and needed finances for treatment.

He faces two other charges of using a false instrument, with the intention of inducing another to accept it as genuine.

The trial of the 52-year-old, with an address of The Drive, Newtown, Maynooth, Co Kildare, is expected to last three to four weeks.

Carey is regarded as one of the greatest hurlers to have played the game, winning five All-Ireland senior medals with Kilkenny, once as captain.

He was named Hurler of the Year in 2000, while he won nine All-Star awards. Since retiring from play, he has managed the Kilkenny U21 hurlers and was a selector for the county senior team.