VOTERS IN THE UK will head to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballot in a general election.

Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is predicted to have a landslide win, which would oust the Conservative party which has been in power since 2010.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he has “absolutely not” given up on winning the general election, despite what the polls are showing.

Results are expected overnight on Thursday as the UK uses a “first past the post” system, meaning the candidate with the most votes becomes the MP for that area.

So today we’re asking: Do you care who wins the UK election?