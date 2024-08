IF YOU HAVEN’T heard of Chappell Roan yet, you’re about to.

The US pop star has had a meteoric rise after supporting Olivia Rodrigo in her Guts world tour at the start of the year, and now she has possibly set a record attendance at Chicago music festival Lollapalooza over the weekend.

She is due to perform a sold out show in Dublin’s 3Olympia this September, but fans have been calling for an additional date to be added to accommodate her Irish fanbase.

It also seems that Kamala Harris’ US presidential campaign is hopping on the Chappell Roan bandwagon, after they released a camouflage cap that bears a striking resemblance to the singer’s merch which sold out in 30 minutes yesterday.

So today we’re asking: Do you like Chappell Roan’s music?