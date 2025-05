THE CATHOLIC CARDINALS tasked with electing a new pope are set to be back at it this morning.

The 133 electors had an early breakfast at 6.30am (5.30am Irish time) before returning to the Sistine Chapel.

And there we have it, the black smoke billows from the chimney moments after the big screens went blank! @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/ncfGCozIEz — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) May 7, 2025

Day one of the conclave – the traditional, secretive process to elect the new pope – came to an end yesterday evening with black smoke emitted from the chimney of the chapel, indicating that no-one was elected in the first vote.

A two-thirds majority among the 133 cardinals is required for a new pope to be selected.

We’re expecting two rounds of voting this morning, and two more later today.

This article will be updated throughout the day.