IRISH CHARITY SHOPS are seeing an influx of clothes bought from the popular fast fashion brand Shein, many of which have never been worn.

Mark Sweeney of Charity Retail Ireland told The Journal it was striking how much clothing from Shein arrived into charity shops with tags still on.

Sweeney said that while donations were always welcomed, the influx of low quality, ultra cheap clothes, sold at further discounts in charity shops, was undermining charities’ efforts to raise funds.

Yesterday, the BBC published an investigation which found many workers in Guangzhou in China were behind their sewing machines for 75 hours a week, trying to make a living from piecework in factories that are part of the Shein supply chain.

In a statement, Shein said it was committed to ensuring “fair and dignified treatment of all workers” and was investing “tens of millions of dollars” in strengthening governance and compliance.

So today we’re asking: Do you shop on Shein?