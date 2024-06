BBC’S HEAD OF comedy does not appear to be a fan of TV sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Director of Comedy Commissioning Jon Petrie remained silent when asked at a recent event if he found the show funny and whether he would watch it if he didn’t have to.

Advertisement

Petrie then laughed when the journalist said: “I’ll take that as a ‘no’ then”.

Created and written by Brendan O’Carroll, Mrs Brown’s Boys has gained huge popularity over the years, with the TV show spanning 3 seasons before being turned into a movie in 2013, and it even returned for a four-part mini series last year.

So today we want to know: Do you think Mrs Brown’s Boys is funny?