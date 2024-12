WITH SO MANY films being released in the run up to Christmas, a lot of people are spending their evenings in the cinema. They’re also being reminded that some people insist on using their phone while watching a movie.

Writing in today’s column, Niamh O’Reilly says that cinema etiquette has gone out the window.

On phone usage, she writes: “If you don’t like what you’re watching on the big screen then get up and leave, don’t start scrolling TikTok or check your notifications… and FYI, turning the brightness down on your screen to its lowest setting does absolutely nothing to stop it from catching the eye of everyone around you.”

So today we’re asking: Is it acceptable to use your phone in the cinema?