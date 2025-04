UNIVERSAL STUDIOS IS set to open its first theme park in Europe by 2031, after the media giant struck a deal with the British government.

US media giant Comcast Corp, owners of Universal, will build the theme park in Bedford, north of London. It is expected to become the UK’s most popular visitor attraction.

The project will span roughly 436 acres, with construction estimated to create around 28,000 jobs.

The attraction will be one of the largest and most advanced theme parks in Europe, with 8.5 million visitors expected in its first year.

Plans for the site include a theme park, featuring several themed lands, a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

While Universal have said that it is too early in the process to know which franchises will feature, fans of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and the abundance of Dreamworks animated films can surely expect some themed areas and rollercoasters.

The UK theme park will be the sixth addition to the Universal Destination & Experiences unit.

Universal Studios Hollywood was the first ever theme park for the company, opening its doors in 1964. Other locations include Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Beijing Resort.

According to Universal, the Bedford site will be “one of the largest and most advanced” theme parks on the continent once complete.

Comcast bought a former brickworks in Bedfordshire, about 88km north of London, in 2023. It already owns Sky, which is Europe’s biggest pay-TV business.

The media giant had been in talks with the UK government to turn the site into a theme park since last year.

News of the theme park’s construction comes just days after the UK’s Labour government signed-off the expansion of the nearby Luton Airport.