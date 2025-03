A DOG HAS died after it was shot and seriously wounded by gardaí in Limerick city during the early hours of this morning.

The dog, believed to be a type of XL Bully, similar to dogs that appear on Ireland’s restricted dog breeding list, was shot and injured around 4am. The dog was taken from the scene to the veterinarian for treatment.

Sources said the dog was later pronounced dead from its injuries.

Prior to the shooting, gardaí had been pursuing a suspect thought to have discarded item of evidential value in the curtilage of a house.

Upon searching the area, gardaí encountered a dog and at at least one shot was discharged resulting in the dog being seriously wounded.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí were preparing a statement in respect of the incident.