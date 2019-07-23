One county council issued by far and away the most dog licences last year

THE DEPARTMENT OF Rural and Community Development has released its latest dog control statistics for 2018, showing the number of dog licences issued as well as the number of dogs in pounds and those rehomed.

Cork County Council had by far the highest number of dog licences issued last year at 37,176, making up 18% of the total across the country.

The statistics also break down the number of dog licences per 100 people in each council, with Kerry County Council having the most licensed dogs per head of population.

In total, 204,924 dog licences were issued across the country last year, equal to 4.58 dog licences per 100 people in the country.

Minister of State Sean Canney said following the release of the figures that he was pleased to note that the number of dogs being euthanised in local authority pounds has decreased consistently over the past few years.

In 2018, 778 dogs were euthanized by local councils, down from 996 in 2017 and 1,674 in 2016. The department said that in 2002, over 21,000 dogs were euthanised in local authority pounds.

“These statistics also include details on the number of dogs entering local authority pounds, which I am pleased to note is decreasing year-on-year, down from a high of over 26,000 in 2002 to 9,961 in 2018,” the minister said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank local authorities for their ongoing work on dog control and related activities and for their assistance to my department in the compilation of these statistics.”

It is a legal requirement for all dog owners to have a dog licence and to have their dog microchipped. If a stray dog, which is microchipped, enters the local authority pound the microchip can be scanned and the dog easily reunited with its owner.

Dog licences issued in 2018 by county.

The department’s figures also broke down the number of licences issued in each county council and also per 100 persons in the authority.

Per head of population, Kerry County Council issued the most dog licences per 100 persons at 11.61, slightly ahead of Cavan at 11.31.

The lowest figure was in Clare County Council at 1.42 dog licensed per 100 persons. Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown had the second lowest at 1.59.

In terms of the simple number of dog licences issued, most were in Cork County Council at 37,176, far ahead of Kerry County Council in second place with 17,153.

Dog licences per 100 persons issued in Cork County Council last year was 8.91.