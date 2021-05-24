#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Monday 24 May 2021
Doireann Garrihy's new 2FM co-hosts are Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan

The new line-up has been announced two months after Eoghan McDermott’s departure from the station.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 24 May 2021, 9:54 AM
Image: Andres Poveda
RTÉ HAS REVEALED the co-presenters that will join Doireann Garrihy on her 2FM slot, after Eoghan McDermott’s departure from the station.

Retired rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan and comedian Carl Mullan are to join Garrihy for the three-hour breakfast show, starting next Monday.

“Listeners can be guaranteed lots of laughs, plenty of giveaways as the three co-hosts conspire to get each day off to a bright and sunny start for listeners,” the press release announced.

Former Irish international rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan presents Game On on RTÉ 2FM and has also appeared as a coach on Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ One.

Instagram comedian and RTÉ Player presenter Carl Mullan has worked with Garrihy previously on The Doireann Project. He also presented 2FM’s weekend breakfast show alongside Aifric O’Connell.  

In the RTÉ statement, Garrihy said: “I can’t wait to get on air with Donnacha and Carl. It’s a brand-new show with a brand-new sound and feel. We’ve had endless craic while plotting over the past few weeks. and I just know that our listeners will love it.”

In the same release, Mullan said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of the brand new 2FM breakfast show with my pals Doireann and Donncha.

“I joined the station back in 2013, fresh out of college and since then this has always been the dream gig. We’re so excited to bring loads of laughs and all-around good vibes to start everyone’s day.”

And O’Callaghan said: “It’s going to be incredible craic teaming up with Doireann and Carl and the fantastic breakfast team.

“I am a positive early bird by nature and can’t wait to help create some real feel-good radio. Massively grateful to all the team for the opportunity.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
