PLANNING PERMISSION FOR an “amusement centre” with controversial slot machines in Dublin’s Dolphin’s Barn has been refused by Dublin City Council.

The planning application, which was submitted in July, was seeking to redevelop a vacant retail premises to “an amusement centre containing a mix of Amusement-With-Prize (AWP) and ‘Amusement-Only (AO) machines’”.

The applicants distinguished between the two types of machines by listing the AWP machines as “gaming machines on which prizes are paid to participants”, such as slot machines, and AO machines that “are played purely for recreational purposes”.

The plan was submitted by Farry Town Planning Ltd, on behalf of Kian McGuigan.

Green Party Councillor Michael Pidgeon launched a strong objection to the plans, telling The Journal last month that he was objecting on moral grounds as he had seen how “grim and grubby this sector can be”.

Published today, the planners report states that although amusement centres are permissible under Z4 zoning, “the site’s immediate character and proximity to residential areas raise significant concerns”.

“The subject site is located immediately adjoining a number of high density residential schemes and is in an area with a high proliferation of residential uses,” it states.

It says having an amusement centre at the proposed location “would be detrimental to the amenities of the area”.

It also says it would be contrary to Policy CCUV14 (Adult Shops, Betting Shops and Gaming Arcades) and Section 15.14.10 (Amusement Centres/Events) of the Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028.

These aim to limit amusement centres near residential areas and prevent excessive concentration of such facilities.

“The development would therefore, by itself and by the precedent it would set for other similar undesirable development in the vicinity, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the report concludes.

‘No one wanted this in the area’

Speaking to The Journal this evening, Pidgeon said the planning refusal was “a big relief”.

“I know a lot of people in the area, including the guards and other businesses locally, were really concerned about it,” he said.

He said that while he tried to avoid making too many planning objections, “in this case, this was something that absolutely no one wanted in the area”.

“It might sound a bit moralistic, but I just think it’s not a good industry. It’s not an industry that offers anything to its customers. In order for it to make any money, the people who are using the slot machines literally just have to lose. That’s the model.”

Slot machines were previously banned in Ireland under the Gaming and Lotteries Act of 1956, which only allowed machines that were “designed for amusement” and only paid back no more than the amount at stake.

However, this was changed in 1975, when the Finance Act partially updated the laws and allowed for the licensing of gaming machines.

Slot machines are considered by some to be controversial due to their addicting nature.

A recent study from the Economic and Social Research Institute found that “slot machines and casino gambling, particularly online, were more common among people with problem gambling”.

In his objection, Pidgeon called on Dublin City Council planners to reject the application’s definition of the proposed development as an “amusement/leisure complex” and instead should be assessed more like a betting shop or casino.

There are far greater planning restrictions placed on casinos that include the signage and advertising of the premises and its proximity to residential areas and places of worship.

“It was very clear, as you read into the detail, they were talking about amusement with prize machines, which are essentially slot machines, and they’re just geared totally towards gambling addiction,” Pidgeon said.

“The main point in the planning application was to get planners to regard this as essentially a gambling institution, rather than an arcade. This is gambling not gaming, and the planners have taken that on board, so I’m happy.”

Farry Town Planning Ltd has been contacted for comment.

With reporting from Conor O’Carroll