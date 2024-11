A TOTAL OF 379 pregnant victims of domestic abuse were treated at Irish maternity hospitals over the past three-and-a-half years as part of a pilot project.

The project was a partnership between domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid and four of Ireland’s maternity hospitals. An evaluation report found that the initiative increased practical support to pregnant victims of domestic abuse and created environments where women could disclose what was happening.

The project was delivered in the Rotunda, the National Maternity Hospital, the Coombe Hospital and Cork University Maternity Hospital.

Close to 350 maternity care staff received specialist training and hospital-based awareness campaigns were held across the country.

In the three Dublin hospitals, a one-to-one support service was established, providing “same day” support for the 379 victims.

Advertisement

An independent evaluation of the programme surveyed some of the women and reported that those subjected to to domestic violence said that fear, shame and concern about having children taken away, stopped them from asking maternity staff for help.

Commenting on the programme, one victim said:

“I had never spoken to anyone about what was going on, but I knew it wasn’t right.

My outreach and medical social workers supported me throughout my pregnancy, which was a really hard time, emotionally and physically. They helped me understand that it wasn’t my fault, and I had options.

Sarah Benson, CEO of Woman’s Aid, said pregnancy “can be a time when women are thinking more about the future, presenting an opportunity for intervention and support”.

“Regular, ongoing healthcare appointments in pregnancy not only offer multiple opportunities for disclosure and space to build trusting relationships, but also provide a situation where women can access services without arousing suspicion from an abusive partner.”

Women’s Aid said the programme could be extended into a framework for enhancing maternity services’ response to domestic abuse across Ireland.

Helplines: