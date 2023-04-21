UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns following inquiry into bullying allegations

UK DEPUTY PRIME Minister Dominic Raab has resigned following an inquiry into bullying allegations.

The report was handed into UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday, with Raab making a statement on Twitter confirming his resignation.

“I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word,” he said in a letter to Sunak.

While Raab said that he was “duty bound” to accept the outcome of the inquiry, he was critical of the findings against him and labelled them as “flawed”.

“Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

Raab, who was both the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, was critical of the low threshold for bullying and said that it created a “dangerous precedent”.

He said that Ministers must be able to give “direct critical feedback” on both briefings and submissions from civil servants, to set standards and “drive the reform the public expect of us”.

“In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent,” Raab said.

“It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government — and ultimately the British people.”

Raab was also critical of “improprieties” that appeared during the course of the inquiry, particularly what he said was the “systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims” to the UK press.

He also said that he would remain supportive of Sunak’s government from the Tory backbenches.

Reacting to the resignation, UK Labour leader Keir Starmer said that Sunak was weak for failing to sack Raab.

“What I think this shows is the continual weakness of the Prime Minister,” Starmer said.

“Because there’s a double weakness here. He should never have appointed him in the first place, along with other members of the Cabinet that shouldn’t have been appointed, and then he didn’t sack him.

“Even today, it’s Raab who resigned rather than the Prime Minister who acts.”