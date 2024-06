CANADIAN ACTOR DONALD Sutherland, who starred in Kelly’s Heroes and Invasion of the Body Snatchers, has died at the age of 88.

In a statement, his agent CAA said: “Acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland died today in Miami, Florida, after a long illness. He was 88 years old.”

His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” he wrote.

"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly.

“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly.

“He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Donald Sutherland’s breakout role was as Hawkeye Pierce, the wisecracking surgeon in the satirical war film M*A*S*H in 1970.

He went on to star in a variety of roles, including in the psychological horror Don’t Look Now (1973), war thriller The Eagle Has Landed (1976) and the comedy Animal House (1978).

He also played mysterious Mr X in Oliver Stone’s JFK (1991), slayer trainer Merrick Jamison-Smythe in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) and Mr Bennet in the 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

Sutherland won a Golden Globe for the television movie Path To War (2002) and another gong along with an Emmy Award for the the mini-series Citizen X (1995).

In 2017, he received an Academy Honorary Award for his acting.

His most recent roles included The Hunger Games film franchise as dictator president Coriolanus Snow, and as a judge in the 2023 TV show Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

With reporting by Press Association