This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I am the least racist person anywhere in the world,' Donald Trump says

He made the comments at the first permanent English settlement in the United States, marking 400 years of representative democracy.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 5:42 PM
5 minutes ago 362 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4746646

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP visited the site of the first permanent English settlement in the United States to mark 400 years of representative democracy, but black State lawmakers boycotted the event in protest at what many say is his open racism.

The political firestorm has engulfed the Republican leader over the last week, yet he appeared in no hurry to calm things down at the ceremony in Jamestown, Virginia.

Departing the White House for the short flight to Jamestown, Trump said he was no racist, but claimed that one of his main accusers – prominent civil rights activist Al Sharpton – was himself a racist.

“I am the least racist person anywhere in the world,” Trump told reporters.

Trump Jamestown Source: Steve Helber

Over the past two weeks, Trump has laid repeatedly into four non-white Democratic congresswomen, a respected black Democratic lawmaker from Baltimore, and Sharpton.

That pattern has prompted an outpouring of criticism that Trump is deliberately deepening racial divisions in a pitch to his white, working-class base ahead of his 2020 reelection bid.

The speech in Jamestown is timed to celebrate the 1619 creation of the first legislative assembly in Jamestown set up to rule the nascent English colony – a forerunner of US democracy.

But even this has become caught up in the combustible atmosphere stoked by Trump’s deeply unusual tirades against the likes of Sharpton.

Jamestown was not only home to some of the first European settlers in the United States, but also early African slaves, making the settlement a symbol of both America’s history as a refuge for immigrants and, until 1865, a place of mass slavery.

Trump Departs for Williamsburg First Representative Legislative Assembly Commemoration Source: Marovich Pete/ABACA

Virginia’s black state lawmakers said they were boycotting the commemoration because it had been “tarnished” by Trump.

“It is impossible to ignore the emblem of hate and disdain that the President represents,” the lawmakers said in a statement, also accusing Trump of using “racist and xenophobic rhetoric”.

A defiant Trump tweeted while en route to Jamestown: “Word is the Democrats will make it as uncomfortable as possible, but that’s ok because today is not about them!”

Baltimore blues

Apart from lashing out at a series of prominent non-white lawmakers, Trump has turned particular ire on Baltimore, a port city near Washington with a majority black population and long-time dominance by Democratic politicians.

Over the weekend, Trump described Baltimore as a “rat and rodent infested mess” unfit for humans and blamed this on Elijah Cummings, the Democrat who represents much of the city in Congress.

 

He then attacked Sharpton for coming to Baltimore’s defense, tweeting that “Al is a con man” who “Hates Whites & Cops!”

Sharpton responded that Trump is a bigot with “venom for blacks.”

Today, Trump denied that the controversy, which breaks with all norms in Washington, has hurt him, claiming instead that residents from Baltimore were phoning en masse to thank him for calling out what he says is the city’s disastrous leadership.

“African-American people have been calling the White House. They have never been so happy for what our president has done,” he said of himself.

The claimed flood of phone calls could not be independently verified. However, opinion polls show that support for Trump among black voters nationwide is at rock bottom.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie