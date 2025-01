DONALD TRUMP’S INAUGURATION address will be delivered indoors on Monday as the US capital braces to sub-zero temperatures brought by a polar vortex coming from the Arctic.

The US president-elect has confirmed the new arrangements in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda,” he said.

“The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!” Trump wrote.

“I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way,” Trump said.

Advertisement

“It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

He added that the nearby Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. will be opened for a live viewing event and the venue will also host the presidential parade.

The bitter weather – tied to an Arctic “polar vortex” blast – is expected to bring nighttime lows as cold as minus 31 degrees Celsius over the weekend for some of the northernmost parts of the United States.

The forecast for Trump’s inauguration on Monday if for minus 6 degrees Celsius.

If the forecast is correct, US media reported it will be the coldest inauguration since Ronald Reagan’s in 1985.



“All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 P.M. (Doors open at 1 P.M.—Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening,” Trump aded.



“Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

With reporting from AFP