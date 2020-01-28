Donald Trump unveils 'realistic', 'most-detailed ever' plan to solve Israeli-Palestinian conflict

"Today Israel takes a big step towards peace"



US President Donald Trump reveals the Middle East peace plan saying "peace transcends politics by any measure"https://t.co/3z17hut5Nf pic.twitter.com/hk121D1Dyn — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 28, 2020 Source: BBC News (World) /Twitter

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump declared that Israel was taking a “big step towards peace” as he unveiled a plan aimed at solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Today, Israel takes a big step towards peace,” Trump said, standing alongside visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he revealed details of the plan already emphatically rejected by the Palestinians.

Calling the plan a “historic opportunity” for the Palestinians to achieve an independent state, Trump added, “this could be the last opportunity they will ever have.”

“Palestinians are in poverty and violence, exploited by those seeking to use them as pawns to advance terrorism and extremism,” he said.

“They deserve a far better life,” Trump said.

Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

Trump proposed a four-year freeze of Israeli development in area eyed for Palestinian state, and said that Palestinians were to have a capital in east Jerusalem.

Trump called his “two-state solution” 80-page plan the “most detailed” ever.

- with reporting from AFP