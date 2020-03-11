This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man killed and woman hospitalised after two car collision in Donegal

A nearby car was also damaged from the collision, but no injuries were caused to the occupants.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 9:02 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

A 28-YEAR-OLD MAN has died following a two-car collision in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal last night. 

Gardaí are investigating the fatal crash that occurred on the N15 in Laheen, Ballyshannon at 11.30pm. 

The 28-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to Sligo General Hospital with serious injuries.

Three other passengers were also taken to hospital but only as a precautionary measure, according to gardaí. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with dashcam footage who were in the area around 11.30pm to make this available to them.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

