FIVE MEN WERE arrested yesterday following a disturbance at a Co Donegal church.

The men are due to appear at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court before Judge Ciaran Liddy today.

The group were arrested following a public order incident between groups of people at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny.

The incident happened at 11.30am mass was about to begin.

A number of people began to argue in the porch of the church and the disagreement moved inside the church.

The group then left the church where several units of the local Gardai were present in the car park.

Gardai moved in to restore order and held different groups of those involved in the row.

The incident coincided with the first anniversary mass following the death of a well-known local member of the Traveling Community.

Those attending the Sunday mass inside the church, which was being said by Fr Dominic Thoomkuzh, were asked to remain inside the church.

The mass was interrupted and delayed for a short time before it was brought to a conclusion.