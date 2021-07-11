Woman (34) killed in hit-and-run in Donegal

A WOMAN HAS died following a hit-and-run in Donegal overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford at around 2.45am this morning.

The victim (34) was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead. Gardaí say it is understood the pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene.

The van and its driver have yet to be located by investigating gardaí.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the van to come forward. Investigating gardaí have also appealed to those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.