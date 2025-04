A MAN HAS been rushed to hospital after a quad accident in a remote area of Co Donegal.

The incident happened around 8.30pm yesterday at Barnes in Termon, north of Letterkenny.

The man, who is in his late 30s, was checking on sheep when the quad bike he was using flipped down an embankment and landed on top of him.

The man became trapped and could not free himself.

The Rescue 118 helicopter was dispatched to the scene due to the rough mountain terrain.

The rescue helicopter personnel assessed the situation and then used a winch to extract the casualty from the area.

He was then flown to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment after his ordeal.

However, it is understood that the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.