Tyrone 2-17

Donegal 0-20

AFTER SIXTEEN GAMES, Jim McGuinness’ unbeaten record in league and championship football in Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey, is gone.

Tyrone responded to a blistering comeback and two superb individual performances by Michael Murphy and Michael Langan with a massive kick of their own.

It was crowned by Peter Teague, on as a substitute for the injured Padraig Hamspey, getting to grips with Michael Murphy on the Donegal kickout for the final quarter, and a stupendous two-point kick from play from another sub, Peter Harte that nudged Tyrone two in front.

Cormac Quinn then grabbed a point after a long spell of possession under the most severe pressure to get Tyrone off to a winning start in group 1 of the All-Ireland round robins.

