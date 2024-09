MINISTER FOR PUBLIC Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has insisted that he believes the election will not take place until next year, despite the latest Business Post / Red C Poll showing Fine Gael widening the gap between themselves and coalition partner Fianna Fáil and opposition party Sinn Féin.

The results, published yesterday, show Fine Gael standing on 23% under the leadership of Taoiseach Simon Harris – a 2 point increase since June. Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are now tied with an 18% popularity rating, as Mary Lou McDonald’s party continue to take a hit in the polls.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has furiously denied an early election since his party enjoyed unexpected success in the local and European elections in June.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week this afternoon, Minister Donohoe insisted that he believes the election will be held next year, despite widespread speculation that an election will be called for mid-November amidst his party’s lift in the polls.

“I believe the election will happen next year, as the Taoiseach has already said,” Donohoe told host Justin McCarthy.

“I know when an election is called, it is the first point at which many of our voters correctly engage with the decision on what the next government will be, and their opinions are well capable of changing,” he said, adding that his focus was on the budget, which is to be announced on 1 October.

Advertisement

Donohoe said that he is “not too influenced by a single poll”, despite Fine Gael’s climb.

“My focus is doing this budget now with Minister Chambers and ensuring this government completes its mandate,” he said.

He also addressed criticism that various measures that have been announced will be included in Budget 2025 have been added to sway the election, saying that all measures considered by himself and Minister for Finance Jack Chambers for inclusion in a “sensible budget”, “will help with the cost of living, allow more homes to be built, [and] invest in our public services.”

Separately in the Business Post / Red C Poll, the Social Democrats received a 2 point boost to sit at 6% and Labour experienced a 1 point boost to 4%.

The Green Party, which has recently come under the leadership of Minister for Integration Roderick O’Gorman, experienced a point loss along with Fianna Fáil.

Support for Independent candidates remained unchanged at 15 points.

Independent Ireland, which has a sitting MEP in Ciaran Mullooly, dropped one point to 4%, and Aontú received a point increase, moving to 4%.

People Before Profit remained unchanged at 3%.