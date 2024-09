MINISTER FOR FINANCE Jack Chambers has said that transferring the €13 billion in unpaid tax from the Apple escrow fund to Ireland will take “a number of months” and will have no impact on the upcoming budget.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the highest court in the EU, today ruled that Apple must pay €13 billion to Ireland in unpaid taxes.

Eight years since the EU Commission initially found that Ireland had given Apple illegal tax advantages, and after challenges in lower courts, today’s ruling is binding.

Successive Irish governments, alongside Apple, had argued that the tax was not owed but the EU Commission pressed on with the case.

At a press conference this afternoon, Chambers confirmed that the Department of Finance will begin the processes of taking the funds from the escrow account.

“This is a complex process which is expected to take a number of months to conclude,” he said.

“The government will need to carefully consider what is the best course of action to take with this revenue, and I’ll be engaging with the party leaders over the coming weeks on this matter.”

Chambers also confirmed that the process “will not impact the parameters already set out for Budget 2025″.

“The Summer Economic Statement published by Government in July has set out the available package for the budget, and Minister Donohoe and I will deliver Budget 2025 on 1 October in line with those parameters,” he added.

Public Exchequer Minister Paschal Donohoe also said that the level of spending for this year’s budget remains unchanged.

Donohoe said Ireland “did not and does not make special agreements through tax policy with individual companies”.

Chambers also confirmed that the CJEU decision was the final ruling in the case and said Ireland “will, of course, respect the findings of the court regarding the tax due in this case”.

“Ireland’s corporate tax regime is built on certainty and predictability for multinational companies that have made Ireland their home, that have been established here for many decades and are significant employers across our economy,” he said.

He said the global tax environment has changed dramatically over the last decade, and Ireland “has been at the forefront of these developments”.

The Finance Minister also said he had not spoken to Apple today but knows they are a committed employer in Ireland, employing 6,000 employees.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.