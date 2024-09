THE COURT OF Justice of the European Union has ruled that Apple must pay €13 billion to Ireland in unpaid taxes, something the Irish government had argued against.

Eight years since the EU Commission initially found that Ireland had given Apple illegal tax advantages, and after challenges in lower courts, today’s ruling is binding.

“The Court of Justice gives final judgment in the matter and confirms the European Commission’s 2016 decision: Ireland granted Apple unlawful aid which Ireland is required to recover,” the court has said.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the highest court in the EU.

Successive Irish governments, alongside Apple, had argued that the tax was not owed but the EU Commission pressed on with the case.

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers will update Cabinet on Ireland’s next steps, a department spokesperson said.

Apple headquarters its intellectual property arm in Dublin and sells the rights of the brand to other branches of the business.

The European Commission argued that because the entities are based in Ireland, profits should be taxed through the Irish Revenue Commission. The State had argued against that assertion, saying the Commission’s case breached the country’s tax sovereignty.

Apple and Ireland won a victory in the long-running case in 2020, when the EU’s General Court annulled the order for Apple to pay the taxes owed – a decision Brussels appealed.

But Apple was dealt a blow in November last year when the top legal adviser of the higher European Court of Justice recommended scrapping that decision, saying it was peppered with legal errors.

In another victory for the EU Commission at the Court today, Google was ordered to pay a fine of €2.4 billion.

The CJEU dismissed an appeal by Google and parent company Alphabet against the fine, levied in 2017 after Brussels found that Google abused its dominant position by favouring its own Google Shopping service in search results.

Prior to today’s ruling, the EU had lost tax payment cases against Amazon and Starbucks.

With reporting from AFP