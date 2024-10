PASCHAL DONOHOE HAS said he is “embarrassed” by and finds it “regrettable” that more than €330,000 was spent on a bike shelter on the grounds of Leinster House.

The Minister for Public Expenditure said that while he was not involved in the decision and did not approve the spending, he “accepts responsibility” as a finance minister.

There has been widespread outrage after it was revealed that the glass-covered shelter was approved by the Office of Public Works (OPW) at a cost of €336,000.

A breakdown of the costs from the OPW shows €121,194.29 alone was spent on manufacturing, supply and installation.

Speaking on The Group Chat on Virgin Media Television, Donohoe said he understands the anger among the public.

Asked if he found it embarrassing for the government and regrettable that a large amount of public money was spent on a bike shed, Donohoe said: “Of course, I do absolutely.

“I can fully understand the anger and annoyance that people have, and I share in it myself.

“The reason why I made that point to you is I want to accept responsibility for what is happening there, because it’s my job.

Advertisement

“I’m a finance minister and the minister for public spending, but in accepting that responsibility, it’s also important to say I’m not the person who gets the bill in for any of those projects and decides to go ahead with it.

“The reason I feel very, very disappointed by what happened there is, firstly, the Office of Public Works (OPW) do great work in other parts of our country, and doing other things.

“The flood relief schemes the OPW run and build are exceptional. They’re huge projects. They save communities. The work the OPW do in running some of our biggest states around the country is amazing.

“The reason why it really, really is upsetting to me when this happens is I can see the public’s money being spent really well, for example, in building schools that are so far ahead.

“The transformation and how our schools are being built is unbelievable, but I lose ground in making that argument when we have a problem over a bike shed, and that deeply frustrates me.”

Donohoe said he is “at pains” to say he takes responsibility for the scandal.

“I think it’s also important to paint the accurate truth regarding what happens,” the Fine Gael minister added.

“I don’t make an individual decision in relation to lots of different projects across the country, but I still have to take responsibility first, because as a member of government, I fundamentally believe that’s what you should do.

“Of course, when things like this happen, if you’re a finance minister or a Minister for Public Expenditure, you have to take broad responsibility for it, because it’s the country’s money, it’s the taxes all of us pay.

“When I can see our country’s money being used beneficially and well in other ways, it damages my argument to make that.”